Simone Biles left Tom Brady in awe during her Olympic finale

August 5, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Tom Brady with his mouth open in awe while watching Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics

One GOAT was present to support another on Monday during Simone Biles’ last two events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady was in attendance as Biles participated in the individual floor exercise and balance beam events at Bercy Arena in Paris, France. Brady watched alongside his daughter Vivian.

Brady is no stranger to mesmerizing fans with amazing feats on the gridiron. But on Monday, he was the one with his jaw dropped just like the rest of us as Biles competed for more medals.

Brady looked locked in as Biles performed her individual floor exercise routine. As the multi-time gold medalist performed a flip, Brady couldn’t help but mouth, “Wow.”

Biles has indeed produced plenty of “wow”-worthy moments throughout the 2024 Olympic games. She entered Monday with a shot to tie the record for the most Olympic gold medals by a woman in any sport or category (9). However, Biles fell during her turn on the beam and finished second in the floor exercise event.

But despite a more tepid ending to her stint in Paris, Biles still finished as the most decorated US gymnast in history with 7 gold medals and 11 total.

