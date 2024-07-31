Simone Biles posts message to detractors after winning gold medal

Simone Biles posted a message on Instagram Tuesday in celebration of winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Biles was a big part of the United States women’s gymnastics team capturing gold in the team event on Tuesday. She celebrated with a post on Instagram directed at her critics and detractors.

“lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” she wrote as a caption for her post.

Biles wrote those words like she was repeating criticism she’s heard about herself and her team — such as them being untalented or lazy. But the team of Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Biles came together to win gold. They finished ahead of Italy, which captured silver, and Brazil, which took home the bronze medal.

The gold medal gave Biles eight Olympic medals for her career, which is the most ever by a US gymnast.