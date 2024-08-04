Simone Biles wants Olympic athletes to stop being asked 1 question

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic gold medal on Saturday, and the gymnast is tired of one particular question that athletes are often asked after accomplishing the feat.

Biles took to social media on Sunday morning to scold someone for asking her what her “next step” is now that she captured another gold medal. The 27-year-old said Olympic athletes should be given time to “soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for” before being asked about their future plans.

Biles also said her next step is “babysitting the medal.”

babysitting the medal — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

The “what’s next?” question is a pretty standard one for all successful athletes. We see NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL players asked similar questions all the time after they reach the pinnacle of their respective sports. Biles might be annoyed with it since she has won more medals than any other gymnast in U.S. history, so she has had to answer that question more than most.

Biles now has 10 Olympic medals, and she may have more opportunities to add to her collection than you would think.