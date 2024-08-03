Simone Biles drops surprising hint about her Olympic future

Simone Biles is old by gymnast standards at age 27, but she is not completely shutting the door on coming back for another Olympics.

With the 2028 Summer Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles, Biles refused to completely rule out making a run at one more appearance. She did admit, however, that it was far from a guarantee.

“Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know,” Biles said Saturday, via Nancy Armour of USA Today Sports. “But I am getting really old.”

In the past, elite gymnasts barely made it to age 25, much less age 30. Biles perhaps has a chance. She is still at the top of her game, though another four years of training and effort would be a lot to ask. Presumably, it would not even be a consideration if Los Angeles was not set as the host city.

Biles collected another gold medal Saturday in the vault, and still enjoys taunting her detractors, though there are not many left these days. It would undoubtedly be an electric environment were she to compete, though it is probably still unlikely.