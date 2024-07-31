Simone Biles reveals Team USA’s profane nickname

Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team chose a nickname for their group that Biles couldn’t say out loud to a room full of reporters.

Biles and the rest of Team USA held a press conference after they won the gold medal Tuesday for the women’s gymnastics team event at the Summer Olympics at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

Former US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was present among the slew of media members. Raisman asked Biles about about the 2024 group’s “team name.” Raisman was famously part of the “Fierce Five” in 2012 and the “Final Five” in 2016. The 2021 team which included Biles was called the “Fighting Four.”

Reluctant to answer at first, Biles hinted that the team’s chosen nickname included profanity.

“Um, I’m not going to say it,” Biles said before being asked to abbreviate the team name.

“F.A.A.F.O.” Biles eventually spelled out. “F around and find out.”

Aly Raisman asks Simone Biles and the team what their nickname is. "F.A.A.F.O." F**k around and find out pic.twitter.com/RJjZ5OWcQg — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) July 30, 2024

In all fairness to Biles and her teammates, their unconventional name still stuck to the double F theme from years past.

The self-proclaimed “F.A.A.F.O.” team is comprised of Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. The Americans received a cumulative score of 171.296 across all four team events to comfortably beat Italy and Brazil for the gold medal.

Biles did later clear up that their “official team name” is “Golden Girls.” The name paid homage to the fact that 2024 team is one of the oldest US women’s gymnastics team in history to compete in the Olympics.