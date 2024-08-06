 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 6, 2024

Simone Biles’ social media post after Olympics goes viral

August 6, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Simone Biles looks to the side

Jun 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Simone Biles looks on prior to her floor routine during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles had a remarkable run at the Summer Olympics in Paris, and winning another handful of medals clearly took a lot out of the gymnast.

Biles competed in five different events during a nine-day stretch in Paris. She won three gold medals and a silver medal. Biles won the silver on Monday in the floor exercise, which was her final event this year.

On Tuesday, Biles had a great post on social media that summed up how exhausting her latest Olympic experience was.

“just woke up from a much needed nap,” Biles wrote.

Biles now has 11 Olympic medals. She is the most decorated gymnast in United States history and has more gold medals that any other gymnast with seven. Biles lived up to expectations in Paris and even left one of the most famous athletes in history looking blown away.

Needless to say, the nap was well-deserved.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsSimone Biles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus