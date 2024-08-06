Simone Biles’ social media post after Olympics goes viral

Simone Biles had a remarkable run at the Summer Olympics in Paris, and winning another handful of medals clearly took a lot out of the gymnast.

Biles competed in five different events during a nine-day stretch in Paris. She won three gold medals and a silver medal. Biles won the silver on Monday in the floor exercise, which was her final event this year.

On Tuesday, Biles had a great post on social media that summed up how exhausting her latest Olympic experience was.

“just woke up from a much needed nap,” Biles wrote.

just woke up from a much needed nap — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 6, 2024

Biles now has 11 Olympic medals. She is the most decorated gymnast in United States history and has more gold medals that any other gymnast with seven. Biles lived up to expectations in Paris and even left one of the most famous athletes in history looking blown away.

Needless to say, the nap was well-deserved.