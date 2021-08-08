 Skip to main content
Sydney McLaughlin wants you to know it is her birthday

August 7, 2021
Sydney McLaughlin had a pretty special day on Saturday.

Not only was she part of the US’ winning 4x400m relay team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but she also celebrated her 22nd birthday. She reminded viewers of that in a cute video clip after the race:

In addition to the gold in the 4x400m relay, McLaughlin also won gold in the 4x400m hurdles at this Olympiad.

McLaughlin has a long way to go to catch Allyson Felix for the record of 11 track and field medals by a US Olympian, but two golds is a great start.

