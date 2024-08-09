Team USA blows 4x100m relay again with botched baton pass

Team USA still cannot figure out how to properly execute a baton pass during the men’s 4x100m relay at the Olympics.

The U.S. 4x100m men’s team of Kenny Bednarek, Christian Coleman, Kyree King and Fred Kerley was disqualified from the final on Friday because of an all-too-familiar issue. A horrible baton exchange between Coleman and Bednarek squandered any chance Team USA had of medaling for the first time in 20 years.

Coleman ran an excellent first leg for the U.S., but he and Bednarek completely botched their baton pass. Coleman somehow ran into the back of Bednarek, and both sprinters stumbled before finally completing the exchange.

Andre de Grasse anchors Canada to 4x100m GOLD in Paris! 🇨🇦 #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/uA15jxhZHb — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

Team USA crossed the finish line in seventh but was disqualified anyway. Canada pulled off a shocking upset to win the gold medal. South Africa took home the silver and Great Britain won bronze.

Noah Lyles could not take part in the race because of an illness, but he would have been the anchor for Team USA. The issues arose well before the baton would have even gotten to the new world’s fastest man.

The result on Friday felt like deja vu for Team USA. They failed to even qualify for the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of a very similar issue.

Though the U.S. team always has some of the best runners in the world, they have now failed to medal in five straight Olympic Games in the 4×100 race. They just cannot escape the same issues in that particular event.