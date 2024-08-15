Twerking pole vaulter cashed in after Olympics

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman went viral at the Summer Olympics in Paris after she broke out a unique celebration, and it appears as though she made a very wise business decision.

Newman became the first Canadian woman to win an Olympic medal in the pole vault when she took home bronze. After she cleared 4.85 meters, Newman did the fake injury-twerk celebration. You can see the video here.

Newman has had an OnlyFans account since before she competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the page has exploded in popularity since her viral celebration moment. She told Jake Nisse of the Daily Mail that she has picked up 20,000 new subscribers since the start of the Paris Olympics. Her subscription price is currently discounted to $7.79 per month from the usual $12.99, meaning those 20,000 subscribers would represent roughly $150,000 per month.

Though she said she is “well aware” of the stigma surrounding OnlyFans, Newman said she has “so much faith in the company and where it’s going.”

“The knowledge that I’ve been able to accumulate because of my financial gains with OnlyFans and my other sponsors, has only helped me get this bronze medal more than ever,” Newman said.

Newman also estimated that she has gained 200,000 Instagram followers in the past few weeks, bringing her total to more than 700,000.

Newman’s 4.85 meter height set a new national record in the pole vault for a female in Canada. She may have borrowed the celebration from a soccer player, but it has paid off in a huge way for her.

