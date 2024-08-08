 Skip to main content
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman breaks out twerk celebration

August 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Alysha Newman twerks

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman broke out quite the celebration at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Newman took home the bronze medal in the event, marking the first time any Canadian woman has won an Olympic medal in the pole vault. After clearing 4.85 meters, Newman was pumped and did the fake injury-twerk celebration.

Here is another angle:

That celebration was first done by Lo’eau LaBonta after scoring a goal in a 2022 soccer game.

Newman had a good reason to be in a celebratory mood. That 4.85 meter height set a new national record in the pole vault for a female in Canada.

As for the twerk celebration, who did it better: LaBonta or Newman?

2024 Summer OlympicsAlysha Newman
