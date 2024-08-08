Pole vaulter Alysha Newman breaks out twerk celebration

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman broke out quite the celebration at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Newman took home the bronze medal in the event, marking the first time any Canadian woman has won an Olympic medal in the pole vault. After clearing 4.85 meters, Newman was pumped and did the fake injury-twerk celebration.

DIFFERENT ANGLE: Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/3XpTBYitgi — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 8, 2024

Here is another angle:

Alysha Newman twerking at the Olympics in Paris today after the Canadian jumps 4.85 m pic.twitter.com/9kCghDQtWw — Dutch_Investor (@cryptostonk2) August 7, 2024

That celebration was first done by Lo’eau LaBonta after scoring a goal in a 2022 soccer game.

Lo'eau LaBonta faked the hamstring injury for the celebration 😂 (via @nwsl) pic.twitter.com/ZT2LZJjCRq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 20, 2022

Newman had a good reason to be in a celebratory mood. That 4.85 meter height set a new national record in the pole vault for a female in Canada.

As for the twerk celebration, who did it better: LaBonta or Newman?