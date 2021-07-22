Video shows 5-star hotel that is headquarters for IOC in Tokyo

What are the hotel headquarters in Tokyo like for the International Olympic Committee? They’re pretty nice.

The IOC is posting up in a 5-star luxury hotel in Tokyo called The Okura, which is next to the US embassy.

Olympics reporter Stephen Wade shared a video and few photos of the IOC hotel.

The lobby of The Okura hotel, the 5-star headquarters of the IOC in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/NGW7ti6Gc9 — Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) July 20, 2021

The IOC headquarters in Tokyo: The Okura. 5-star luxury, understated Japanese elegance. pic.twitter.com/lVPIAxtps5 — Stephen Wade (@StephenWadeAP) July 20, 2021

The hotel underwent a $1 billion renovation and reopened in Sept. 2019. You can currently book a room there for the highly affordable price of over $400.