 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 21, 2021

Video shows 5-star hotel that is headquarters for IOC in Tokyo

July 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Okura Japan

What are the hotel headquarters in Tokyo like for the International Olympic Committee? They’re pretty nice.

The IOC is posting up in a 5-star luxury hotel in Tokyo called The Okura, which is next to the US embassy.

Olympics reporter Stephen Wade shared a video and few photos of the IOC hotel.

The hotel underwent a $1 billion renovation and reopened in Sept. 2019. You can currently book a room there for the highly affordable price of over $400.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus