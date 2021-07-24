Video: Amazing Opening Ceremony drone display goes viral

An amazing display of drones went viral during the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics on Friday.

1,800 drones were used to illuminate the sky in Tokyo. They formed a large, glowing ball that left many viewers impressed. Then, the drones broke off into a design to resemble the globe.

1,800 drones, hovering high above Tokyo. Head over to @nbc to see the full #OpeningCeremony at the #TokyoOlympics – TONIGHT at 7:30PM ET. pic.twitter.com/l4AIqU0U9X — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2021

The Olympics represent the world coming together to compete in a show of athletic excellence. The Opening Ceremony not only allows a chance for all participating countries and athletes to be introduced, but also for feats of artistic beauty like this to be showcased.