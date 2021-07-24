 Skip to main content
Video: Amazing Opening Ceremony drone display goes viral

July 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

An amazing display of drones went viral during the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics on Friday.

1,800 drones were used to illuminate the sky in Tokyo. They formed a large, glowing ball that left many viewers impressed. Then, the drones broke off into a design to resemble the globe.

The Olympics represent the world coming together to compete in a show of athletic excellence. The Opening Ceremony not only allows a chance for all participating countries and athletes to be introduced, but also for feats of artistic beauty like this to be showcased.

