Video: Athing Mu’s family goes nuts watching her win gold medal

August 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Athing Mu

Athing Mu captured gold in the women’s 800m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, and her family loved it.

COVID-19 has restricted fan attendance at the Summer Olympics this year. So NBC has been compensating by placing cameras at the homes of family and friends of competitors. That’s how we’ve seen some fun video reactions, such as this one.

Here is a look at the reaction from Mu’s family and friends as Mu progressed towards a first-place finish at the Olympic Stadium.

That was fun to watch.

Mu, who is from Trenton, N.J., finished with a time of 1:55.21. The 19-year-old is the first US winner in the women’s 800m since Madeline Manning in 1968.

