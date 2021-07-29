 Skip to main content
Video: Caeleb Dressel gets teary during national anthem

July 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Caeleb Dressel national anthem

Caeleb Dressel won the 100 meter freestyle event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. The American swimmer was overcome by emotion after setting an Olympic record, and later on the podium when he received his gold medal.

Here is a look at the 24-year-old getting teary-eyed when the national anthem played:

Dressel showed similar emotion after the race:

Dressel has won gold medals in the 4×100 freestyle relay and the 100m freestyle. He still has four more competitions at this Olympiad: 100 butterfly, 4×100 mixed medley relay, 50 freestyle, and 4×100 medley. He is looking to join Michael Phelps (2x), Mark Spitz and Kristin Otto as swimmers to win six medals at a single Olympiad.

