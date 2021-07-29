Video: Caeleb Dressel, wife Meghan share emotional moment after Olympic record

Caeleb Dressel won gold in the men’s 100 meter freestyle event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. The reaction from his family — and specifically his wife Meghan — was amazing.

Dressel set an Olympic record with his 47.02 time to take home the gold. He won in a close finish over Kyle Chalmers and Kliment Kolesnikov. Dressel and his family were emotional over the win. Meghan couldn’t believe it.

GOOSEBUMPS. Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family’s reaction is EVERYTHING. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vwiYZMJ85J — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

“I don’t know if it’s set in yet,” Dressel said after his win. “It’s a really tough year, it’s really hard, so to have the results show up … I’m happy.”

NBC connected Caeleb with wife Meghan on live TV after his win. The two cried while sharing the moment on TV.

Caeleb and Meghan began dating in 2013 and married in February. Now he’s an Olympic record holder five months later. Both of them are swimmers, as Meghan swam at Florida State.