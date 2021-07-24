Video: Eddy Alvarez, Sue Bird lead Team USA as flag bearers in Opening Ceremony

Eddy Alvarez and Sue Bird led Team USA as the flag bearers during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo on Friday.

Alvarez and Bird were revealed on Wednesday as the people selected to carry the honor of bearing the United States flag. They executed their roles with pride during the Opening Ceremony on Friday:

Team USA was led by Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez in the #OpeningCeremony of the #TokyoOlympics (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/SdDpZTFplJ — FanSided (@FanSided) July 23, 2021

🇺🇸 @TeamUSA are here! Four-time Olympic basketball champion Sue Bird and baseball star and Winter Olympic medallist Eddy Alvarez carry the flag.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony #USA pic.twitter.com/tWIKNV9vAM — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Bird is a women’s basketball legend and has long represented the US proudly at the Olympic Games. The 40-year-old guard has helped Team USA win gold medals in four consecutive Olympics and is looking to make it five this year at Tokyo.

Alvarez, 31, has a very cool story. The Miami, Fla. native is both an accomplished speed skater and baseball player. He won the silver medal in the 5,000 meter relay at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. In 2014, Alvarez switched from speed skating to attempting a career in professional baseball. He worked his way through the minors and made his MLB debut last year for the Miami Marlins. He is a part of this year’s national baseball team competing at the Olympics.