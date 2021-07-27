Video: Fans in Seward, Alaska go nuts after Lydia Jacoby wins gold medal

The reactions were off the charts after 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won gold on Tuesday.

Jacoby pulled off a stunner, winning the gold medal in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Jacoby, who is from Alaska, is still a high school senior. She attends Seward High School, where she will be a senior in the fall, and has plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

Here is video of the finish where she won the event:

ELECTRIC. Relive the moment Lydia Jacoby's friends and family cheered her on to GOLD from Seward, Alaska. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/jjLWAlaljy — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2021

The best part was seeing the reaction at the watch party in her town. The fans in Seward were going nuts over Jacoby’s win, rightfully so.

Keep a few things in mind: Jacoby is the first swimmer from Alaska to qualify for the Olympics. According to NBC, they only have one 50-meter long swimming pool in the entire state of Alaska.

Jacoby is blazing a path and still has plenty of years in the pool ahead of her. And now she is the most famous person in Seward.