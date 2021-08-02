This video of Rowdy Gaines calling the 4×100 m relay is awesome

Rowdy Gaines is a fan-favorite during the Olympics thanks to his great color commentary in swimming.

The NBC announcer is so passionate about swimming that his enthusiasm and energy comes through the TV and gets viewers hyped up. So what does Gaines look like when he is calling these swimming meets? Now we know.

NBC shared this great video clip that shows Gaines’ reaction as the US was competing in the men’s 4×100 m medley relay. This was awesome.

You see the way he was jumping up and down and bobbing around? The guy was into it!

The US ended up winning the gold in the event, setting a world record in the process with a time of 3:26.78. And nobody enjoyed it more than Gaines.

Caeleb Dressel even said in an interview with NBC that he could hear Gaines talking after the race, because the analyst is so loud and enthusiastic. As we said before, Gaines and Dan Hicks form an awesome duo.