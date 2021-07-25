Video: US swimming team gathers for inspiring ‘America the Beautiful’ song

Members of the U.S. swim team gathered on Friday for an inspiring moment of unity and patriotism.

Swimmers for both the men’s and women’s swim teams were unable to attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Friday due to their competitions taking place the next day. Instead, they found an alternative.

Members of Team USA swimming gathered in a circle and sang “America the Beautiful” before joining together and chanting “USA! USA!”

Take a look at the video:

The Olympics are a time for unity, competition, and pride. Nothing conveys that message better than seeing a video like that.