 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 24, 2021

Video: US swimming team gathers for inspiring ‘America the Beautiful’ song

July 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

USA Swimming Olympics

Members of the U.S. swim team gathered on Friday for an inspiring moment of unity and patriotism.

Swimmers for both the men’s and women’s swim teams were unable to attend the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Friday due to their competitions taking place the next day. Instead, they found an alternative.

Members of Team USA swimming gathered in a circle and sang “America the Beautiful” before joining together and chanting “USA! USA!”

Take a look at the video:

The Olympics are a time for unity, competition, and pride. Nothing conveys that message better than seeing a video like that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus