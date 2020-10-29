NFL Films’ ‘Turning Point’ uses LBS headline in Week 7 video

LBS received a citation from NFL Films in their “Turning Point” video for Week 7 of the NFL season.

The “Turning Point” video focused on how Todd Gurley’s mistake of scoring a touchdown inadvertently cost his Atlanta Falcons against the Detroit Lions last weekend.

They mentioned that Penn State running back Devyn Ford cost his team by committing the same error the day before. They used the Larry Brown Sports headline in the show.

NFL Films reached out to Larry Brown Sports to receive permission to use the headline, and we of course granted it. Pretty cool.