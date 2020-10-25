Todd Gurley costs Falcons win with accidental touchdown

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has scored many touchdowns during his career, but the one he had in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions was the only one he is going to deeply regret.

The Falcons were trailing 16-14 late in the fourth quarter and had the ball deep in Detroit territory. After putting together a methodical drive and forcing the Lions to use all of their timeouts, Atlanta could have run the clock all the way down and kicked an easy game-winning field goal. However, Gurley had a huge mental lapse and forgot he wasn’t supposed to score a touchdown.

Gurley realized at the last second that he should not have scored, but the ball had already broken the plane.

Todd Gurley really scored a touchdown on accident pic.twitter.com/mJGlomdhDU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2020

Gurley clearly wasn’t being selfish, otherwise he would not have tried to keep himself out of the end zone. He simply lost track of the situation, though you have to think the Falcons talked about it in the huddle before the play.

The mistake was very costly. The Lions quickly marched down the field on their ensuing drive, and Matthew Stafford threw a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockensen as time expired.

Believe it or not, we saw the exact same type of play cost Penn State in their loss to Indiana on Saturday. You can see a video of that huge flub here.

Gurley’s mental mistake was as painful as it gets. He may never get over that one.