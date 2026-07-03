Argentina-Cape Verde World Cup had unfathomable viewership numbers

The FIFA World Cup proved once again Friday how much of a chokehold it has on the entire globe.

Friday’s Round of 32 match between tournament favorites Argentina and underdog Cape Verde drew record viewership numbers from Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Argentina’s 3-2 win in extra time reportedly became the most-watched matchup in the 2026 tournament thus far at a ridiculous 2.7 billion viewers globally.

🚨 BREAKING: Argentina vs Cape Verde has reportedly become the most-watched FIFA World Cup 2026 match globally so far. 🌍📺 pic.twitter.com/Lr8FVwGZJh — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) July 4, 2026

Few would have guessed before the tournament that a match between the reigning World Cup winners and a team outside of the top 60 in the FIFA rankings would draw such universal interest.

The appeal of watching Lionel Messi and a stacked La Albiceleste squad was obvious. They provided the perfect Goliath to Cape Verde’s David.

The Blue Sharks became a tournament darling beginning with a 0-0 draw against Spain to open the group stage, followed by two more draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to reach the knockout stages.

Cape Verde showed their fighting spirit throughout the contest. The underdogs answered a 29th-minute Messi goal with a 59th-minute equalizer from Deroy Duarte to send the game to extra time.

Cape Verde also responded to an early extra-time goal with a second equalizer from Sidny Lopes Cabral. But the Cinderella run ended with a Diney own goal to push Argentina ahead for good.

With a population of just over half a million, Cape Verde became the smallest country to make the knockout stages in World Cup history. Their national team played big enough to captivate billions of eyeballs against Argentina.