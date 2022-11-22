 Skip to main content
Budweiser has generous plan for all the unused World Cup beer

November 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Budweiser has a generous plan in place for all the unused beer they had prepared for the World Cup.

FIFA and Qatar announced just before the soccer event began that alcohol sales would be prohibited from the event. Budweiser shared a photo of massive amounts of beer they had produced for the event that is now sitting in a warehouse.

The beer maker said that the country that wins the World Cup would get the beers.

Beer is not being sold within stadiums during World Cup matches.

Alcohol sales will be allowed at certain designated locations around Doha. The rule change did not sit well with fans, who were expecting alcohol to be available at games, only to have the restriction announcement made days before the event began.

World Cup 2022
