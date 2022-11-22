Budweiser has generous plan for all the unused World Cup beer

Budweiser has a generous plan in place for all the unused beer they had prepared for the World Cup.

FIFA and Qatar announced just before the soccer event began that alcohol sales would be prohibited from the event. Budweiser shared a photo of massive amounts of beer they had produced for the event that is now sitting in a warehouse.

The beer maker said that the country that wins the World Cup would get the beers.

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 — Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

Beer is not being sold within stadiums during World Cup matches.

Statement on beer sales at #WorldCup stadiums 🏟️ on behalf of FIFA and Host Country 🇶🇦: pic.twitter.com/o4IEhboXks — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 18, 2022

Alcohol sales will be allowed at certain designated locations around Doha. The rule change did not sit well with fans, who were expecting alcohol to be available at games, only to have the restriction announcement made days before the event began.