English soccer player goes Brandi Chastain with topless celebration

Chloe Kelly pulled a Brandi Chastain on Sunday.

Kelly scored a goal in extra time to give England a 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship final. The 24-year-old midfielder celebrated by taking off her top just like Chastain did after winning the Women’s World Cup in 1999.

There was one minor hiccup in the celebration as Kelly had to wait for approval from video review to approve the goal.

23 years after Brandi Chastain pioneered her iconic sports-bra celebration, England’s Chloe Kelly pays tribute in her nation’s own groundbreaking footballing moment. The long hesitation for VAR makes it seem all the more British 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆

pic.twitter.com/szbjXyrK9Z — roger bennett (@rogbennett) July 31, 2022

Chastain saw the celebration and took note via Twitter. She told Kelly to get read to reap the benefits of her heroine status the rest of her life.

I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers! — Brandi Chastain (@brandichastain) July 31, 2022

Kelly’s goal gave England its first major championship win for either their men’s or women’s team since 1966. Kelly came on as a substitute only to end up scoring the winning goal in front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.