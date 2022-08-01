 Skip to main content
English soccer player goes Brandi Chastain with topless celebration

July 31, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chloe Kelly pulled a Brandi Chastain on Sunday.

Kelly scored a goal in extra time to give England a 2-1 win over Germany in the European Championship final. The 24-year-old midfielder celebrated by taking off her top just like Chastain did after winning the Women’s World Cup in 1999.

There was one minor hiccup in the celebration as Kelly had to wait for approval from video review to approve the goal.

Chastain saw the celebration and took note via Twitter. She told Kelly to get read to reap the benefits of her heroine status the rest of her life.

Kelly’s goal gave England its first major championship win for either their men’s or women’s team since 1966. Kelly came on as a substitute only to end up scoring the winning goal in front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium.

