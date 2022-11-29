Christian Pulisic suffers painful injury while scoring goal

US men’s national soccer team star Christian Pulisic put his body on the line to score in Tuesday’s crucial match against Iran, and he appeared to pay a big price.

Pulisic gave Team USA a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute when he found the back of the net on a beautiful header cross from Sergiño Dest. Pulisic collided with Iran’s goalkeeper on the play and remained on the ground in pain for several minutes after.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Pulisic was eventually helped to his feet and spent some time trying to jog on the sideline. Team USA played with 10 men while he was out, as they did not want to put a substitute in and lose their best player for the remainder of the match. Pulisic eventually came back in to finish the half, but his night would end after that.

Brenden Aaronson entered the game for Pulisic at the start of the second half. Pulisic remained in the locker room receiving medical attention.

It is unclear exactly what injury Pulisic suffered, but it appeared he took a knee to the groin.