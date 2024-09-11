David Beckham goes viral for showing off drastic lifestyle change

David Beckham may be making amends with nature after all the grass his soccer cleats have shredded over the years.

Beckham went completely viral on social media this week after posting a video of him showing off his new farm life.

A flannel-wearing Beckham first showed off his chickens. He later toured his followers around his garden, which had spring onions, kale, red cabbage, berries, and several patches of potatoes. He even mentioned having a beehive for fresh honey.

“My Kale is doing well. I can hear my east end mates going ‘He has changed.’ … My content used to be motorbike’s [sic] & camping now it’s Kale, Honey & flowers for the house,” Beckham captioned his post on Instagram.

David Beckham, who retired, shared images from his farm life. pic.twitter.com/NX0EnhnPOa — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 10, 2024

Even David’s wife Victoria couldn’t believe it. Her comment on the original post got nearly 20,000 likes.

“Who is this man?!? Give me my husband back,” commented Victoria with a couple of laughing emojis.

David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami of the MLS, probably still lives his usual life of luxury on most days. But even the biggest superstars in the world can apparently find solace in developing a green thumb.