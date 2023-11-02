Lionel Messi to reunite with former superstar teammate at Inter Miami

Things are about to get even more fun at Inter Miami.

Spanish outlet El Pais reported this week that legendary striker Luis Suarez is set to reunite with his former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The club is reportedly in talks with Suarez’s current club, Gremio in Brazil, on a one-year contract with an option to extend, and the deal could be finalized in December. El Pais adds that Suarez is scheduled to discuss the personal contract terms with Inter Miami during a meeting with them next month.

Messi and Suarez played together on Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona from 2014-20 and formed two-thirds of the most fearsome frontline in European soccer at the time (along with Brazilian star Neymar Jr). They led Barcelona to four league titles over that span as well as four Copa del Rey trophies and a UEFA Champions League victory in the 2014-15 season.

Suarez, though infamous for his history for biting opponents, is one of the best pure goal-scorers ever and has found the back of the net over 350 times at the club level. While he is almost 37 now and no longer a top-tier player in the world, Suarez would take a lot of scoring pressure off Messi and allow the Argentinian icon to potentially focus on more of a playmaking role.

Inter Miami already has some other ex-Barcelona stars who played with both Messi and Suarez (namely, midfielder Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba). Now Suarez’s arrival will make the David Beckham-owned MLS club even more of a must-watch attraction.

