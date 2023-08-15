 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 15, 2023

Lionel Messi scores goal from ridiculously deep

August 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Lionel Messi with his arms out

Another Inter Miami game, another Lionel Messi highlight.

Miami was taking on the Philadelphia Union in a Leagues Cup game on Tuesday. Miami was leading 1-0 early when Messi received a pass from a teammate just past midfield. The 36-year-old forward pushed the ball forward and then attempted a shot from about 40 yards out. He perfectly placed his shot into the right corner of the net for a goal to make it 2-0.

That goal was Messi’s ninth in just six games with the MLS team. He has been an absolute star ever since making his debut for the squad.

In his first match with Miami, Messi scored the winning goal on a free kick.

The Argentine has already captured fans in America.

Article Tags

Lionel Messi
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus