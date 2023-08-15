Lionel Messi scores goal from ridiculously deep

Another Inter Miami game, another Lionel Messi highlight.

Miami was taking on the Philadelphia Union in a Leagues Cup game on Tuesday. Miami was leading 1-0 early when Messi received a pass from a teammate just past midfield. The 36-year-old forward pushed the ball forward and then attempted a shot from about 40 yards out. He perfectly placed his shot into the right corner of the net for a goal to make it 2-0.

What can't he do?! 🐐 Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

That goal was Messi’s ninth in just six games with the MLS team. He has been an absolute star ever since making his debut for the squad.

In his first match with Miami, Messi scored the winning goal on a free kick.

The Argentine has already captured fans in America.

MESSI JUST SCORED FROM THE PARKING LOT 🤯🤯🤯 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 15, 2023