Protestor with Pride flag interrupts World Cup match

November 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Protestor holds a flag

A protestor carrying a Pride flag and promoting other messages interrupted a World Cup match in Qatar on Monday.

The protestor invaded the pitch during the Gruop H match between Portugal and Uruguay.

A separate video showed the streaker get taken down by security.

Beyond the flag, the protestor had a shirt that said “Save Ukraine” on the front and “respect for Iranian women” on the back.

While such an act wouldn’t cause much attention in the United States, it’s a much bigger deal in Qatar. In Qatar, sexual acts of male homosexuality are illegal, and same-sex marriages are not recognized by the government. Acts promoting homosexuality are treated differently in Qatar compared to the U.S.

