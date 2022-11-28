Protestor with Pride flag interrupts World Cup match

A protestor carrying a Pride flag and promoting other messages interrupted a World Cup match in Qatar on Monday.

The protestor invaded the pitch during the Gruop H match between Portugal and Uruguay.

A streaker has invaded the World Cup with a PRIDE flag 🏳️‍🌈 What’s going to happen to him? pic.twitter.com/Lkpff0Xoa2 — OutKick (@Outkick) November 28, 2022

A separate video showed the streaker get taken down by security.

Beyond the flag, the protestor had a shirt that said “Save Ukraine” on the front and “respect for Iranian women” on the back.

A pitch invader wearing a 'Respect for Iranian Women' t shirt and wielding a pride flag just took the field in Portugal's World Cup match against Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/3WimTNf7GE — DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 28, 2022

While such an act wouldn’t cause much attention in the United States, it’s a much bigger deal in Qatar. In Qatar, sexual acts of male homosexuality are illegal, and same-sex marriages are not recognized by the government. Acts promoting homosexuality are treated differently in Qatar compared to the U.S.