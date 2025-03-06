U.S. women’s soccer star Sophia Smith announces big news

Sophia Smith’s family is about to get bigger.

The United States women’s soccer star Smith announced some exciting news on Wednesday in a joint Instagram post with her husband Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Smith announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“life just keeps getting sweeter,” wrote Smith in her post.

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith (9) dribbles the ball during the second half against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Mandatory Credit: EM Dash-Imagn Images

Congratulations to Sophia Wilson and her husband, Michael, on the pregnancy. So happy for you two 🥹🩷



📸 @sophsssmith pic.twitter.com/astIGbEFSl — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) March 5, 2025

Portland Thorns FC, Smith’s team at the club level in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), also posted a supportive message for Smith on social media in reaction to the exciting news.

Our Number 9️⃣ +1 💕



We are overjoyed to share that @sophsssmith and her husband Michael are expecting their first child!



The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gpAwPnZiA6 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) March 5, 2025

Smith, 24, and Wilson, 25, have been together ever since their college days back in 2019. The two were both athletes at Stanford University, and earlier this year, the couple announced that they had gotten married.

The 5-foot-6 forward Smith has become something of a household name over the last couple of years thanks to her success with the United States’ women’s national soccer team (USWNT). That included a starring role for the team as they won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics (with Smith scoring three goals and logging two assists).

The news of Smith’s pregnancy comes with the Thorns about to begin the NWSL season later this month (but with plenty of time before the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027). It also comes with Wilson getting ready for his third career season in the NFL after catching 47 passes for 548 yards and four TDs for the Cardinals last season.