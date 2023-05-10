Real Madrid manager fumes over no-call on crucial Champions League goal

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pulling a Steve Kerr this week.

After winning the UEFA Champions League last season, Ancelotti’s team is in the semifinal round again this year, facing off against English powerhouse Manchester City. The first of two legs between the two teams took place on Tuesday at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. While Real Madrid scored the opening goal in the first half, Man City was able to equalize in the 67th minute on a strike from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The match ended as a 1-1 tie, and the two teams will play the second leg at Man City’s Etihad Stadium next week.

Addressing reporters afterwards, Ancelotti complained that the De Bruyne goal should not have counted. Ancelotti pointed out that the ball had gone out of play on the right touchline during the buildup to the goal. The referee missed it though, and a VAR (video assistant referee) check was not given on the play either.

“[The ball] was out,” Ancelotti said, per ESPN. “It’s not me saying it. The technology does. It surprises me. They’re small details, but the referee wasn’t attentive.”

You can see the moment in question below (around the 5:45 mark when the ball is saved in the Real Madrid half by Man City’s Bernardo Silva).

Indeed, 3D technology used by beIN Sports showed that the ball did go out of play (a ball on the touchline is still in play but is out if it crosses over the line entirely).

Should Kevin De Bruyne’s equaliser have stood? The ball appeared to have gone out of play during the build up and VAR did not review the goal. #RMAMCl pic.twitter.com/qH1yzY20mr — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 9, 2023

We saw a similar controversy in the World Cup this past December. The De Bruyne goal was also a massive momentum-swinger since aggregate goals determine who advances. So instead of being at an 0-1 deficit heading into the second leg, Man City now heads home with a 1-1 tie in hand.

Even so though, this might have been some sour grapes from Ancelotti, who got a yellow card for complaining to the official about the missed call. Real Madrid didn’t deliver a particularly inspired performance. They had just 44 percent possession (to Man City’s 56 percent) and managed only four total shots on target. Real Madrid’s lone goal came from a Vinicius Jr. screamer on the counter-attack in the first half.

The Silva save also came over 20 seconds before De Bruyne’s goal (a period during which Real Madrid actually won back possession, only for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to give it right back to Man City to lead to the goal). In any case though, Real Madrid will have to put it behind them and win at the Etihad if they want to keep their hopes of a sixth Champions League victory in the last ten seasons alive.