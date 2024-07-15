Spain’s Euro-winning goal was onside by the tiniest margin

Spain beat England in the final of the 2024 European Championship on Sunday, and they did so essentially by the length of a kneecap.

Spanish substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored in the 86th minute to break a 1-1 tie and give Spain a 2-1 win, but there were questions about whether he was onside or not. Replays showed that Oyarzabal’s foot was almost level with England defender John Stones’ knee. If Oyarzabal’s foot was closer to the goal, offside should have been the call.

How close was it? Replays suggested that Oyarzabal was onside, but by a matter of centimeters, when the pass to him was made.

✅There was no offside by Oyarzabal in Spain's last minute winner against England in the #EURO2024 Final. pic.twitter.com/tH3jOUeAp3 — Football Offsides (@FutOffsides) July 14, 2024

The Euros also use video technology to make such calls, and it demonstrated how ridiculously close the goal was to not counting.

The winning goal by Spain was agonizingly close to being offside 🤏 pic.twitter.com/7ya1iO1V7W — Covers (@Covers) July 14, 2024

The call was not a major talking point after the game. England had no serious complaints, and manager Gareth Southgate said Spain had deserved to win.

This pretty much sums things up for England, who lost their second straight Euro final. They still have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.