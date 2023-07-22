Tom Brady sends message to USWNT ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Tom Brady has retired from the game of football (for now), but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still locked in on sports. The 7-time Super Bowl winner gave a shoutout to the US women’s national soccer team ahead of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut against Vietnam.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the message on an Instagram story he posted on Friday. Brady also poked fun at himself in the process by hyping up the USWNT’s quest for a World Cup three-peat.

“It all starts tonight. Team USA is gearing up to do something I was never able pull off: a three-peat. I just wanted to give a shoutout to our squad as they go for their third straight World Cup. We’re all back here watching, cheering for you guys. So bring it home,” said Brady.

"Team USA is gearing up to do something I was never able to pull off … a 3-peat" 😂 TB12 showing love to USWNT ahead of the World Cup 🙌 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/W41qwKkDDh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2023

The US women’s national soccer team can affirm their dominance of the sport with another gold medal run in Australia. The USWNT has won the gold in four of the eight FIFA Women’s World Cups since the tournament began in 1991.

Brady isn’t the only one who’s never pulled off a three-peat; it’s never been done in the tournament’s history. Germany had the first-ever chance at a three-peat in 2011 when they hosted the event, after back-to-back wins in 2003 and 2007. They were eventually upset in the quarter-finals by Japan, who went on to beat Team USA in the Final.

The USWNT has since been able to rebound from their 2011 defeat with resounding runs in 2015 and 2019. With a three-peat on the line, the Americans are seen by many as the favorite to win it all again in 2023.