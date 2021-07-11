 Skip to main content
Look: Tom Cruise, David Beckham share fist bump after England goal

July 11, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Cruise David Beckham fist bump

England jumped out to an early lead in their Euro 2020 final match against Italy on Sunday. Tom Cruise and David Beckham were among those who celebrated the quick start. Yes, together.

Cruise and Beckham enjoyed the match together at Wembley Stadium, and they shared a fist bump after Luke Shaw gave England a 1-0 lead in in the second minute.

Naturally, the internet went crazy.

Cruise was also spotted at Wimbledon earlier this week, so he is on quite the sporting event tour.

We’ve already had some great viral moments during Euro 2020, but it will be tough to top Tom Cruise and David Beckham celebrating a goal together.

