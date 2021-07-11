Look: Tom Cruise, David Beckham share fist bump after England goal

England jumped out to an early lead in their Euro 2020 final match against Italy on Sunday. Tom Cruise and David Beckham were among those who celebrated the quick start. Yes, together.

Cruise and Beckham enjoyed the match together at Wembley Stadium, and they shared a fist bump after Luke Shaw gave England a 1-0 lead in in the second minute.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise fist-bump after #England’s early goal in the #EURO2020 final. pic.twitter.com/lO3df49FmY — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 11, 2021

Naturally, the internet went crazy.

Is there anything more iconic than David Beckham fist bumping Tom Cruise #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/kR0EIvr9O3 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) July 11, 2021

Tom Cruise and David Beckham fist bumping each other after Luke Shaw takes the lead for England against a Italy in a European Championship final is a sentence I’d never thought I’d write but here we are. — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 11, 2021

David Beckham celebrating with *checks notes* Tom Cruise. Truly what the Euros are all about — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 11, 2021

that Tom Cruise and David Beckham pic.twitter.com/DmjaYE3E3h — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 11, 2021

No match analysis at half-time please, just 15 minutes of the cameras trained on Tom Cruise, Kate Moss and Davis Beckham — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) July 11, 2021

Cruise was also spotted at Wimbledon earlier this week, so he is on quite the sporting event tour.

A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

We’ve already had some great viral moments during Euro 2020, but it will be tough to top Tom Cruise and David Beckham celebrating a goal together.