Switzerland fan goes viral for taking shirt off during epic comeback

Switzerland pulled off an incredible comeback to advance in UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday, and one Swiss fan perfectly summed up the emotions of the team’s supporters.

France took a 3-1 lead late in the match after Paul Pogba scored in the 75th minute. It appeared Switzerland had no chance at that point, but Haris Seferovic scored his second goal of the match in the 81st minute and Mario Gavranovic tied the score at 3-3 with a goal in the 90th to send the match to extra time. Switzerland eventually won in penalty kicks.

In a matter of minutes, Swiss fans went from crushed to elated. One of them looked like he was on the verge of tears after France took a 3-1 lead, only to later rip his shirt off and come alive.

If someone asks you why you love football, just show them this Switzerland fan… pic.twitter.com/fyNy2h5e72 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

Switzerland’s win snapped a streak of 11 straight major tournaments without reaching a quarterfinal, according to ESPN Stats & Info. France is also the reigning World Cup champion, so the upset was huge on many levels.

Even if most Swiss fans didn’t get so fired up that they ripped their shirts off, they certainly understand where that guy was coming from.