Twitter reacts to England’s crushing loss in Euro 2020

England fell just short of winning their first ever Euro Championship on Sunday, and the way they lost was as heartbreaking as it gets.

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the second minute, England lost to Italy in penalty kicks. They had an early advantage in kicks before missing their last three. Not only were England trying to win their first ever Euro Cup, but the event was held at Wembley Stadium. That made the loss even more painful.

Maybe next time England? pic.twitter.com/U8xgscARQ4 — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) July 11, 2021

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, in 90 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JZhVNCXgmZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 11, 2021

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire both made their kicks to begin the penalty shootout. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka then all followed with misses, allowing Italy to capture the championship for the first time since 1968.

England had a better chance than ever this year to end their Euro drought, but all they were left with was their first runner-up award. That loss is going to sting for a while.