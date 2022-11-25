US player found great way to dry hands before throw in

The United States needed any advantage they could get in Friday’s World Cup match against England, and Weston McKennie found one in an unexpected place.

McKennie had a throw in attempt deep in England territory in the 38th minute. Prior to throwing the ball in, the midfielder took the liberty of drying his hands on a photographer’s bib.

Weston McKennie just wiped his hands on the photographer's vest 🤣🤣@USMNT pic.twitter.com/VECBtkaiI9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Had the U.S. scored a goal off of that throw in, McKennie would have owed that photographer a massive thank you. Unfortunately, they did not.