Friday, November 25, 2022

US player found great way to dry hands before throw in

November 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Weston McKennie wipes his hands on a photographer's bib

The United States needed any advantage they could get in Friday’s World Cup match against England, and Weston McKennie found one in an unexpected place.

McKennie had a throw in attempt deep in England territory in the 38th minute. Prior to throwing the ball in, the midfielder took the liberty of drying his hands on a photographer’s bib.

Had the U.S. scored a goal off of that throw in, McKennie would have owed that photographer a massive thank you. Unfortunately, they did not.

