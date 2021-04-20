Video: Chelsea fans protested outside stadium to block move to Super League

Chelsea and Manchester City have withdrawn from the newly-formed European Super League, and lots of fan pressure factored into the decisions.

Chelsea supporters protested outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the proposed plans to join the new league.

“Are three yachts not enough Roman?” pic.twitter.com/UnQwk3qaEM — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) April 20, 2021

News of Chelsea preparing to pull out of the Super League filters through to the Fulham Road… pic.twitter.com/xNEdpeHRar — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) April 20, 2021

It’s now “If you saved football, sit down” pic.twitter.com/1ZwBr3G50t — Oliver Todd (@oliver_todd) April 20, 2021

Chelsea Football Club has been around since 1905. Many of the teams in the Premier League have been around for over 100 years. Their fans rejected the notion of spitting on over 100 years of tradition and history all in the name of pure greed from the team owners.

The end result is as of late Tuesday in England, all six Premier League teams that were prepared to join the Super League have withdrawn. The fan outrage had powerful consequences.