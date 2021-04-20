 Skip to main content
Video: Chelsea fans protested outside stadium to block move to Super League

April 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chelsea and Manchester City have withdrawn from the newly-formed European Super League, and lots of fan pressure factored into the decisions.

Chelsea supporters protested outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the proposed plans to join the new league.

Chelsea Football Club has been around since 1905. Many of the teams in the Premier League have been around for over 100 years. Their fans rejected the notion of spitting on over 100 years of tradition and history all in the name of pure greed from the team owners.

The end result is as of late Tuesday in England, all six Premier League teams that were prepared to join the Super League have withdrawn. The fan outrage had powerful consequences.

