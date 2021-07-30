 Skip to main content
Video: Mexico, Canada players fight during Gold Cup semifinal

July 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mexico Canada soccer fight

Mexico defeated Canada 2-1 during their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday. The match got heated at times, with players on both sides fighting.

The players got into it about 42 minutes into the match. There was some pushing and shoving going on:

The sides got into it again and had to be separated following Mexico’s goal to win 2-1.

Canada had every right to be upset. El Tri scored the winning goal in extra time that was created when officials dealt with a chant from Mexico’s fans.

Mexico will face the US in the Gold Cup final.

