Video: Mexico, Canada players fight during Gold Cup semifinal

Mexico defeated Canada 2-1 during their CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday. The match got heated at times, with players on both sides fighting.

The players got into it about 42 minutes into the match. There was some pushing and shoving going on:

Things are getting heated in Houston pic.twitter.com/D2jcDVlJ9l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2021

The sides got into it again and had to be separated following Mexico’s goal to win 2-1.

Tempers are rising after Mexico's late goal against Canada pic.twitter.com/hu312gxev2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2021

Canada had every right to be upset. El Tri scored the winning goal in extra time that was created when officials dealt with a chant from Mexico’s fans.

Mexico will face the US in the Gold Cup final.