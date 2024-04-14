Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team Wrexham has been promoted again

Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, has just made history with their recent promotion.

Wrexham on Saturday secured a 6-0 win over Forest Green at their home stadium STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

The victory secured Wrexham a promotion to League One, which is the third tier of English football. The promotion is the team’s second in the span of two years — the first time it has ever happened in the club’s 159-year history.

Reynolds, who was present during Saturday’s decisive match, was overcome with emotion once the result became final. The 47-year-old embraced his co-owner Rob McElhenney as fans began storming the field locally known as the Racecourse Ground.

2022/23 ✅ 2023/24 ✅ League One here we come 💪 Up the mighty Reds!#Wrexham pic.twitter.com/wS5aNsJPPa — Craig Jones 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@craigyjones17) April 13, 2024

The victory gave Wrexham 82 points and a firm grip on a top-three spot in the League Two table with just two matches left in the season. The top three teams in League Two earn a promotion to League One at each season’s end. League One is just two tiers down from the English Premier League.

Fourth-placed MK Dons lost their match Saturday, which kept them at 74 points with two matches left. The defeat made it mathematically impossible for them to overtake second-placed Wrexham.

Wrexham AFC’s popularity has grown rapidly ever since Reynolds and McElhenney acquired the team in 2020. The pair have already led the team to historic heights and appear to have their sights set on ever bigger goals for Wrexham.