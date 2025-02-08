Softball player delivers amazing catch of the year candidate

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies kicked off their softball season on Thursday in dramatic fashion, sweeping a doubleheader over Utah State and Purdue at Davis Diamond.

Not only did the Aggies pick up two wins to start the 2025 campaign, left fielder Kramer Eschete also staked her claim to the catch of the year.

In the top of the second inning, a Utah State batter popped a ball up in foul territory down the left field line, which was expertly tracked by Eschete. But as the ball continued to slice, Eschete was forced to extent over the wall, crashing into the barrier.

The crowd oohed and aahed but the best was yet to come. The force of the collision sent Eschete back toward the field and popped the ball up out of her glove. She was able to keep an eye on it and secured it a second time with a diving attempt.

Eschete with THE CATCH ‼️👏 pic.twitter.com/grCSc3gUKW — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) February 6, 2025

Eschete, who was clearly hurting, was quickly surrounded by her celebrating teammates.

“I think I blacked out for a minute,” Eschete said, via TexAgs. “Everyone was asking me, ‘Are you okay? It made a bad sound when you hit the fence.’ I saw it in the air, and I wondered if it would go over the fence, but when I got there, I knew I got it.

“Whenever (it bounced off), I saw the ball come out of my glove, and I was able to follow it. I was locked in for it.”

Eschete also tripled and drove in several runs on the day but that production paled in comparison to her highlight-reel catch.