Look: Staples Center signs are now coming down from front of arena

The unofficial end of an era for Los Angeles sports has begun this week.

Images went viral on Monday of construction crews beginning to remove the iconic “Staples Center” signage from the top of the downtown Los Angeles arena. Take a look.

RIP to the Staples Center 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YVlR91woDg — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 6, 2021

The rebranding was also underway by the main entrances.

Crews early Monday morning began the process of rebranding Staples Center to Crypto Arena by removing exterior logos, signage and lettering. https://t.co/nE0YmdBFjx pic.twitter.com/PYKC77FzUn — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 6, 2021

The arena, which had been known as Staples Center since its 1999 inception, will be renamed to the Crypto.com Arena as part of a massive rights deal. The official change will take place on Dec. 25.

Staples Center had hosted the Gervonta Davis-Isaac Cruz WBA lightweight title fight on Sunday night. By the time it hosts its next event on Tuesday night, a nationally-televised game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, the arena will be looking a whole lot different.

Photo: Mar 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Exterior view of Staples Center before the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors . Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports