Kentucky swimmer blasts UPenn over Lia Thomas nomination

July 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Lia Thomas gives an interview

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was nominated last week for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award, and many people are unhappy about that. One of Thomas’ fellow nominees was willing to go on the record with her frustration.

Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines took to Twitter on Friday to blast the UPenn’s decision to nominate Thomas, who is transgender. She referred to herself as the “real girl” in a photo that was posted of her and Thomas. Gaines also said Thomas has shown “selfishness and entitlement.”

Thomas has blown away the competition since she began swimming as a woman. Her performance has led to a big change in FINA, which is the governing body for international swimming. The “gender inclusion policy” that went into effect last month states that transgender athletes are eligible to compete in women’s sports if they can show that they transitioned before age 12, which is when boys typically undergo puberty.

Gaines certainly is not the first swimmer to speak out against Thomas. Several took part in a rally earlier this year to protest biological males competing in women’s sports.

