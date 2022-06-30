Tennis player loses match at Wimbledon after improbable violation

A tennis player lost his match at Wimbledon on Wednesday after committing an improbable violation.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was battling Jiri Vesely in a five-set match that Vesely won 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

What happened at the end of the fifth-set tiebreak was wild.

Davidovich Fokina was trailing 7-8 and hit a ball into the net to fall behind 7-9. He was upset about his unforced error and hit a ball out of the court.

Davidovich Fokina clearly deserved that point penalty after already having the warning for audible obscenity. The umpire had no other choice 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5NxnlVELIA — Truth Teller ❌🧢 (@endofdiscuss1on) June 29, 2022

The ball abuse marked Davidovich Fokina’s second violation of the match (he was previously warned for his use of an audible obscenity). The ball abuse violation trigger an automatic point penalty, which just so happened to come on match point. That gave Vesely the match.

Davidovich Fokina was in such disbelief that it took him a while to clear off the court following the match.

Brutal, brutal scenes on Court 17. After nearly four hours on court, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina gets a point penalty on match point deep in the fifth set tiebreak after hitting a ball out of the court. Vesely has left the court. ADF is still there. pic.twitter.com/5XoEieu1wU — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 29, 2022

What an awful way to go down. That’s why it’s important to maintain your best behavior during matches; bad behavior can cost you otherwise.