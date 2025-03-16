Larry Brown Sports

Tennis player had vulgar response to opponent after complaint

Tennis player Alexander Bublik had a vulgar response to his opponent Corentin Moutet after receiving a complaint during their match on Friday.

Bublik beat Moutet 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in their quarterfinal match at the Arizona Tennis Classic. Bublik was leading 6-5 and getting ready to serve for the match in the final set. Bublik was standing at the baseline, prepared to serve, but Moutet held up his hand, asking for some time.

“I’m not ready yet,” Moutet told Bublik.

“I don’t give a sh-t,” Bublik said back in response to laughter from the crowd.

Bublik successfully served out the match to advance to the semifinals. Afterwards, he and Moutet got into an argument.

Moutet already had a reputation for being a bit of a hot head, so it’s not too surprising to see him get into it with Bublik, who is not exactly the most chill guy on the court either.

Bublik won his semifinal match on Saturday to advance to face Joao Fonseca in the final.

