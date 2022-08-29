Corentin Moutet has rude comments for US Open umpire

Corentin Moutet won his first-round match at the US Open on Monday thanks to an injury retirement from Stan Wawrinka. Moutet was up two sets to none (6-4, 7-6) when Wawrinka decided not to continue.

Even though Moutet got the win, the the Frenchman couldn’t resist taking some jabs at the chair umpire after the match.

“When I’m serving … you have to do something. You have to do your job,” Moutet told the umpire after the match.

The 23-year-old complained about having to wait long on his serve.

“I was waiting the whole match on my serve. You don’t have to call the ball anymore. You can call it late when the guy is late. You’re here to call the score, that’s it. One pay check for it. I wish I was doing the same job,” he said, as captured by ESPN’s cameras.

Coincidentally, Moutet also beat Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open in May this year.

Moutet’s issues with umpires are nothing new. In February, he was disqualified in Adelaide for dropping an F-bomb on the umpire. In Feb. 2021, Moutet had issues with an umpire at the Australian Open.

Moutet now awaits his second-round opponent.