Alexander Zverev makes revelation after losing at Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev made a revelation after blowing a two-set lead on Taylor Fritz in their fourth-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

Zverev told reporters at his post-match press conference that he was playing through a knee injury during the match, which had the effect of him “playing on one leg” as he said.

“I know what it is because I had an X-ray yesterday. I have a bone edema in my knee and I also have a torn knee capsule. It was caused by the fall in the match against Norrie. It’s nothing that needs surgery, it will heal on its own. But it’s quite painful now. Even though I couldn’t even walk yesterday and I couldn’t train, today I felt much better. That’s why I tried to play, I didn’t want to retire. I’ve probably never felt as good as I did this year on the Wimbledon courts, it’s probably the best I’ve ever played. So I didn’t want to go out without a fight, but I was limited. That’s how it goes. But I’m proud of what I managed to do today. I think I gave the maximum of what I could do. That’s good too,” Zverev said.

🤕 Zverev says he has a bone adema and a strain in his knee, and that he couldn’t even walk on Sunday: “I know what it is because I took an X-ray yesterday. I have bone edema in my knee and I also have a laceration of the knee capsule. They were caused by the fall in the match… pic.twitter.com/vb56KUMFoa — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 8, 2024

Some may view that as excuse-making from a player who blew a two-set lead 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3. Zverev has now lost two matches this year where he’s blown a two-set lead at a grand slam; he did the same at the Australian Open. At least this time he has an excuse since he fell and hurt himself against Cam Norrie in the third round.

Zverev beat Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 but needed two medical breaks during the match. He said at the time that he was limited but the injury was not “too serious.”

“My knee went too straight. I overstretched it,” Zverev said. “I do have pain right now. I will check it. I will see what the MRI says. But I personally don’t think that it can be anything too serious because I still played. Of course, I was limited, I feel like, in some of the movements.”