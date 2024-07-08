Alexander Zverev had message for Taylor Fritz after match

Alexander Zverev had a message for Taylor Fritz after blowing a two-set lead and losing in five sets 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3 in their 4th-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

Zverev took the first two sets but lost the following three — the second time that has happened to him at a grand slam this year.

After blowing the match, Zverev talked to Fritz at the net during the customary post-match handshake. The German player later gave the media an idea of what he had said to Fritz.

“His team is extremely respectful. I think his coach, his physio, also his second coach, they’re extremely respectful. I think there’s some other people that maybe are in the box that are not maybe from the tennis world, that are not maybe from particularly watching every single match,” Zverev said after his match. “They were a bit over the top. That’s okay. No issues. No drama. He fought back from two sets to love, so they’re obviously all excited, very pumped up, yeah. But no issues with Taylor. I think Taylor is a great guy. I have absolutely no issues with him.”

Fritz is now into the quarterfinals for the second time at Wimbledon during his career.

Zverev has still yet to advance past the fourth round at Wimbledon. He also blew a two-set lead in the semifinals of the Australian Open this year to Daniil Medvedev.