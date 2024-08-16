 Skip to main content
Carlos Alcaraz offers brutal comments after surprising loss to Gael Monfils

August 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Carlos Alcaraz offered some brutal comments about his performance following his surprising loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open on Friday.

Alcaraz and Monfils were in a second set tiebreaker with Alcaraz up a set when the match was suspended Thursday night due to rain. When play resumed on Friday, Monfils, who was leading 3-1 in the tiebreaker, went on to win the tiebreaker and third set to claim victory in the second-round match 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Alcaraz, who received a bye in the first round, expressed rare outbursts of frustration during his loss Friday. He received a code violation for smashing his racquet on the court several times.

After his defeat, Alcaraz was in no better of a mood. The 21-year-old said he thought it was the “worst match” of his career.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played in my career,” Alcaraz vented. “I’ve been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play.”

Alcaraz is coming off consecutive major wins, which he captured at the French Open and then Wimbledon. The four-time major winner will now turn his attention to the US Open, which begins on August 26 in New York.

