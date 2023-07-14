Carlos Alcaraz responds to accusations about his father filming Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz responded on Wednesday to accusations that his father was filming Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon earlier in the week.

Alcaraz beat Holger Rune 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. The Spanish star could face Djokovic in the final so long as both players win their respective semifinal matches on Friday.

After his win over Rune, Alcaraz was asked about a report from Serbian outlet B92.net that Alcaraz’s father was watching Djokovic practice on Monday and filming the session, which would not violate any rules.

Surprisingly, Alcaraz admitted that his father likely was filming Djokovic. Alcaraz downplayed the matter and attributed the filming to his father being a huge tennis fan.

Carlos Alcaraz accepts that his father did indeed film Novak's practice session. Please see for yourself and make your own opinions about his statement. Lets hear them in the comments. #WIMBLEDON pic.twitter.com/Qn0Am4BoD5 — दिविर जैन (@divirj04) July 12, 2023

“My father is a huge fan of tennis,” Alcaraz said in his response. “He doesn’t only watch my matches. I think he gets into the club at 11 a.m., gets out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone, being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s filmed the sessions.”

Alcaraz also denied that his father filming Djokovic’s practice could be an advantage, noting that he has plenty of footage on Djokovic available.

Djokovic had previously lamented the lack of privacy at Wimbledon’s practice courts.

“That’s the situation we are all in, the circumstances are such that we don’t have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy. Then it gives me more opportunities to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team. The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what’s going on, what you’re working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed. That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone tomorrow. Concentration is required. For me, training is like a match. I bring that intensity to training as well. Sometimes the atmosphere is more casual if I’m feeling better, more tense if I’m feeling bad. The bottom line is that you don’t want to give your rivals the impression that you’re weak, that you’re nervous… The fact is that we are all very focused,” said Djokovic.

The lack of privacy for practice may bother Djokovic, but it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying success at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Djokovic has won seven titles at the event and is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon championship. He has won the tournament the last four times it has been played.